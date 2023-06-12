Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRDN stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.