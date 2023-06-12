Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

