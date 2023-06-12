Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
