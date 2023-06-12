Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $158.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.85.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Visteon Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. 70,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,668. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Visteon has a 1 year low of $94.71 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

