Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Increased to GBX 750 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 725 ($9.01) to GBX 750 ($9.32) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.27) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.45) to GBX 871 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.70) to GBX 740 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.20) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.81) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 821.14 ($10.21).

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 16.39 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 777.39 ($9.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 780.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.59. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 502 ($6.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.78). The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 893.55, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,458,975.63). Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

