Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 695,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 466,824 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,015,987 shares of company stock valued at $123,002,470 over the last three months. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 705,194 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 690,346 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 351,833 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.