Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Voestalpine Price Performance
Shares of VLPNY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.96. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
Voestalpine Company Profile
