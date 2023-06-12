VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VPR Brands Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:VPRB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,840. VPR Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
About VPR Brands
