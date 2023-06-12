VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:VPRB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,840. VPR Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands LP engages in the provision of various monetization strategies of a US patent covering electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer patents, and inverted pocket lighter. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Elf, CBD Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

