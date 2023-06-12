VSE Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. 18,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.15.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $255.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in VSE by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in VSE by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

