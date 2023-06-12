Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $357.19

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $357.19 and last traded at $356.51, with a volume of 92655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

