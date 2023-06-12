Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 10,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.99. 2,256,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 403,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $13,642,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

