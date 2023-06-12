Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 390 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $14.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $789.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $737.29 and a 200-day moving average of $678.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $800.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

