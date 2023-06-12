WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron Sells 7,687 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.6 %

WCC stock opened at $154.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

