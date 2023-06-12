Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 67,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.