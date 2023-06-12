Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.4 %

WHR stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $144.10. 215,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,044. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

