Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,888.57 ($48.34).
WTB has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at Whitbread
In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 5,362.32%.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
