Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,888.57 ($48.34).

WTB has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread Trading Up 0.9 %

Whitbread Increases Dividend

WTB opened at GBX 3,401 ($42.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,992.81. The firm has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,417.20 ($42.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 5,362.32%.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

