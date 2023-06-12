WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $234,522.29 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00295722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003845 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.