Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 980,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,185,597.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 980,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,185,597.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $652,135. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

