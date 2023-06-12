Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WIPKF remained flat at $31.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823. Winpak has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

