Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($7.96).

WKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.83) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 700 ($8.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.37) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Workspace Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 522.25 ($6.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 473.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,607.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 664 ($8.25).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

About Workspace Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -13,000.00%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

