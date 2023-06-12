World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 290,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.