WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

WPP Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WPP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WPP by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.