WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Stock Performance
NYSE:WPP opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
