WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $38.95 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

