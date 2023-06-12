X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,001,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,103% from the previous session’s volume of 62,489 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $45.13.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

