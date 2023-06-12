XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 267,953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 97.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.