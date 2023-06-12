XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in XPO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 136,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in XPO by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in XPO by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

XPO Stock Down 1.3 %

XPO stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 450,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.