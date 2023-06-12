YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

