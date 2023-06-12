Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLIOY remained flat at $4.80 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.