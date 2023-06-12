Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 5,632 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $150.84 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

