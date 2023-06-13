111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter.
111 Stock Performance
111 stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
