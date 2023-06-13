111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter.

111 Stock Performance

111 stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Trading of 111

About 111

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 111 by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

