115,222 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
