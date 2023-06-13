122,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,000. Alibaba Group makes up 0.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,669,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 72,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

