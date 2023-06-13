1,250 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).



