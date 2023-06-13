125,700 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 125,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 599,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.