13,595 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

WDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

WDS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Stories

