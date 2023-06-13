14,426 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Catalent comprises approximately 0.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,663,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,056,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,577,000 after buying an additional 124,115 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Catalent by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 852,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,148,000 after buying an additional 463,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.