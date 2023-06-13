1,500 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 561.70, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

