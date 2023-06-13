166,956 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 166,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 254,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

