194,045 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,175,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 26.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $289.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.