195 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $248.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.