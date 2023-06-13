1,999 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter.

VIOG opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

