200 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

