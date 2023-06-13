247,800 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

