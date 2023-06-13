2,716 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $362.02 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

