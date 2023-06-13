3,074 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

