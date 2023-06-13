30,816 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $473.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

