32,853 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

