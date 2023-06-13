34,102 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

