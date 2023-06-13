400 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $523.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

