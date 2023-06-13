41,627 Shares in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FingerMotion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNGR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the first quarter worth $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FingerMotion by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:FNGR opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

FingerMotion Profile

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.94%.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

