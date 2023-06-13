4,776 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE C opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

